CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      POPE

      Pope Francis receives Andrea Riccardi in audience: ‘Keeping hope for peace alive, migrants and peace focus of conversation

      Tag:
      January 2 2025 - VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      Pope receives Andrea Riccardi, ‘keeping hope of peace alive, welcoming migrants, Jubilee value, positive experience of corridors (ANSA)

       
      VATICAN CITY, JANUARY 02 - This morning Pope Francis received in audience at the Vatican the founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Prof. Andrea Riccardi. The need to keep the hope of peace alive in the face of the many ongoing conflicts was reportedly among the topics of the conversation. The value of welcoming migrants, who flee from situations of conflict and deprivation, accompanied by necessary integration, was also stressed as one of the points indicated by the Pope for the Jubilee Year of Hope. They reflected on the positive experience of the humanitarian corridors and their implementation, which in recent years has allowed several thousand migrants - now well integrated in different contexts - to reach Italy and Europe. (source ANSA).
       
      translated by editorial staff
      This page is also available in:
      HOMILIES
      ‘Love for the poor and street children is at the heart of Floribert's martyrdom’ Andrea Riccardi on the day of the recognition of Floribert Bwana Chui's martyrdom

      November 26 2024

      EVENTS
      World Day of the Poor 2024 celebrated by the Communities of Sant'Egidio around the world

      November 18 2024

      EVENTS
      The message of Pope Francis

      September 30 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE