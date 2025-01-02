Pope Francis receives Andrea Riccardi in audience: ‘Keeping hope for peace alive, migrants and peace focus of conversation

Pope receives Andrea Riccardi, ‘keeping hope of peace alive, welcoming migrants, Jubilee value, positive experience of corridors (ANSA)

VATICAN CITY, JANUARY 02 - This morning Pope Francis received in audience at the Vatican the founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Prof. Andrea Riccardi. The need to keep the hope of peace alive in the face of the many ongoing conflicts was reportedly among the topics of the conversation. The value of welcoming migrants, who flee from situations of conflict and deprivation, accompanied by necessary integration, was also stressed as one of the points indicated by the Pope for the Jubilee Year of Hope. They reflected on the positive experience of the humanitarian corridors and their implementation, which in recent years has allowed several thousand migrants - now well integrated in different contexts - to reach Italy and Europe. (source ANSA).

translated by editorial staff