Evil strikes twice in northern Mozambique: Cyclone Chido hits thousands of displaced people left in dire straits

On 15 December, northern Mozambique was impacted by Cyclone Chido's devastating passage. More than 70 people lost their lives, 35,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, and around 150 schools suffered severe damage. These numbers recount a disaster, but cannot fully describe the pain of those who have lost everything in a few moments.

Cabo Delgado, the region hardest hit by the cyclone, is an area already plagued by many years of suffering. Since 2017 terrorist attacks have forced thousands of families to flee their homes, seeking shelter in extremely precarious conditions. For many, those flimsy huts or tents represented the only remaining shelter. However, Cyclone Chido destroyed even that little, leaving these people in dire straits.

Yet again, in the midst of this catastrophe, the Community of Sant'Egidio in Pemba was close to the poorest. Constantly present among the displaced, the Community has shown that solidarity is not just a word, but a real commitment. More than 300 displaced families received food kits and hygiene material in the days following the cyclone. It was essential help for those who, suddenly, were left without a roof over their heads, with no food, no certainty.

However, these gestures are not just a response to the emergency. They are a sign of hope and closeness, a way of telling those who have lost everything that they are not alone. And they are a call to the international community not to forget this tormented region, which pays a very high price in terms of lives and dignity.