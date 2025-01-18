CLOSE MENU
      The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity from 18 to 25 January 2025: so that they may be one

      Tag:
      January 18 2025 -
      Prayers and ecumenical meetings with Christians of different denominations: appointments with Sant'Egidio
      From 18 to 25 January 2025, the Church celebrates the Week for Christian Unity,
      a time of reflection and prayer in union with Christians of all confessions.
       
      The Community of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, is dedicating its evening prayer to the invocation for the unity 
      and promoting ecumenical prayers and meetings.
       
       
      Every evening in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, Piazza di S. Maria in Trastevere, special prayers for Christian Unity :
       

      18 January

       

      19 January

       

      20 January

       

      21 January

       
      Genoa
      Tuesday 21st January at 5.45 p.m. Sala Frate Sole, piazza della Nunziata 4
      REFLECTION MEETING ON THE THEME ‘DO YOU BELIEVE THIS?’ FROM THE COUNCIL OF NICEA TO TODAY
      with the participation of Lidia Maggi, Baptist Pastor and Mons. Franco Buzzi, Prefect of the Ambrosian Library
       
      Padua
      Tuesday 21 January at 7.30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception
       

      22 January

       
       Livorno
      Wednesday 22 January at 6.30 pm, Church of San Giovanni Battista with Bishop Simone Giusti
       
      Parma
      Wednesday 22 January at 7 p.m., Church of Santa Caterin, Borgo Santa Caterina 10. Ecumenical prayer together with the Moldavian Orthodox Church
       
      Rome
      Wednesday 22 January at 7.30 p.m., parish of Santa Maria del Carmelo. Prayer with Father Vladimir Laiba of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and with Pastor Mirella Manocchio of the Methodist Church 
       

      23 January

       
      Genoa
      Thursday 23 January at 8.45 p.m., Sala Luterana Stöhr, Via Assarotti 21 A, Ecumenical Walk
       
      Rome
      Thursday, 23 January, 7 p.m., parish of San Romano Martire. Prayer with a representative of the Romanian Orthodox Church
       
      Thursday, 23 January, 8 p.m., visit to the Memorial of the New Martyrs and prayer at St. Bartholomew's on Tiber Island with a delegation of professors and students from the Bossey Ecumenical Institute of the World Council of Churches, accompanied by officials of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity
       
      Thursday, 23 January 7:00 p.m., Precious Blood Church, Largo Pannonia
       

      24 January

       
      Genoa
      Friday 24 January at 5.45 p.m. in the Cathedral
      ECUMENICAL VIGIL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF:
       
      Archbishop Marco Tasca, Catholic Church of Genoa
      Father Filip Sorin, Romanian Orthodox Church of Genoa
      Pastors Ulrike and William Jourdan, Waldensian Church of Genoa
      Dr. Luca Manfredini, Head of the Gaslini Hospice
       

      25 January

      The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity ends today. Particular memory of Christian communities in Asia and Oceania 

