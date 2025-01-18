The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity from 18 to 25 January 2025: so that they may be one

From 18 to 25 January 2025, the Church celebrates the Week for Christian Unity,
a time of reflection and prayer in union with Christians of all confessions.
The Community of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, is dedicating its evening prayer to the invocation for the unity
and promoting ecumenical prayers and meetings.
Every evening in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, Piazza di S. Maria in Trastevere, special prayers for Christian Unity :
18 January
19 January
20 January
Prayer for Christian Unity. Particular memory of the ancient Oriental Churches (Syrian Orthodox, Coptic, Armenian, Ethiopic and Syrian from Malabar) and the Assyrian Church
21 January
Genoa
Tuesday 21st January at 5.45 p.m. Sala Frate Sole, piazza della Nunziata 4
REFLECTION MEETING ON THE THEME ‘DO YOU BELIEVE THIS?’ FROM THE COUNCIL OF NICEA TO TODAY
with the participation of Lidia Maggi, Baptist Pastor and Mons. Franco Buzzi, Prefect of the Ambrosian Library
Padua
Tuesday 21 January at 7.30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception
22 January
Prayer for Christian Unity. Particular memory of the Protestant Churches and Ecclesial Communities (Lutheran, Reformed, Methodist, Baptist, Pentecostal and Evangelic)
Livorno
Wednesday 22 January at 6.30 pm, Church of San Giovanni Battista with Bishop Simone Giusti
Parma
Wednesday 22 January at 7 p.m., Church of Santa Caterin, Borgo Santa Caterina 10. Ecumenical prayer together with the Moldavian Orthodox Church
Rome
Wednesday 22 January at 7.30 p.m., parish of Santa Maria del Carmelo. Prayer with Father Vladimir Laiba of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and with Pastor Mirella Manocchio of the Methodist Church
23 January
Genoa
Thursday 23 January at 8.45 p.m., Sala Luterana Stöhr, Via Assarotti 21 A, Ecumenical Walk
Rome
Thursday, 23 January, 7 p.m., parish of San Romano Martire. Prayer with a representative of the Romanian Orthodox Church
Thursday, 23 January, 8 p.m., visit to the Memorial of the New Martyrs and prayer at St. Bartholomew's on Tiber Island with a delegation of professors and students from the Bossey Ecumenical Institute of the World Council of Churches, accompanied by officials of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity
Thursday, 23 January 7:00 p.m., Precious Blood Church, Largo Pannonia
24 January
Prayer for Christian Unity. Particular memory of the Christian communities in Europe and the Americas
Genoa
Friday 24 January at 5.45 p.m. in the Cathedral
ECUMENICAL VIGIL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF:
Archbishop Marco Tasca, Catholic Church of Genoa
Father Filip Sorin, Romanian Orthodox Church of Genoa
Pastors Ulrike and William Jourdan, Waldensian Church of Genoa
Dr. Luca Manfredini, Head of the Gaslini Hospice
25 January
The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity ends today. Particular memory of Christian communities in Asia and Oceania