The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity from 18 to 25 January 2025: so that they may be one

From 18 to 25 January 2025, the Church celebrates the Week for Christian Unity,

a time of reflection and prayer in union with Christians of all confessions.

The Community of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, is dedicating its evening prayer to the invocation for the unity

and promoting ecumenical prayers and meetings.

Every evening in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, Piazza di S. Maria in Trastevere, special prayers for Christian Unity :

18 January

19 January

20 January

21 January

Genoa

Tuesday 21st January at 5.45 p.m. Sala Frate Sole, piazza della Nunziata 4

REFLECTION MEETING ON THE THEME ‘DO YOU BELIEVE THIS?’ FROM THE COUNCIL OF NICEA TO TODAY

with the participation of Lidia Maggi, Baptist Pastor and Mons. Franco Buzzi, Prefect of the Ambrosian Library

Padua

Tuesday 21 January at 7.30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception

22 January

Livorno

Wednesday 22 January at 6.30 pm, Church of San Giovanni Battista with Bishop Simone Giusti

Parma

Wednesday 22 January at 7 p.m., Church of Santa Caterin, Borgo Santa Caterina 10. Ecumenical prayer together with the Moldavian Orthodox Church

Rome

Wednesday 22 January at 7.30 p.m., parish of Santa Maria del Carmelo. Prayer with Father Vladimir Laiba of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and with Pastor Mirella Manocchio of the Methodist Church

23 January

Genoa Thursday 23 January at 8.45 p.m., Sala Luterana Stöhr, Via Assarotti 21 A, Ecumenical Walk

Rome

Thursday, 23 January, 7 p.m., parish of San Romano Martire. Prayer with a representative of the Romanian Orthodox Church

Thursday, 23 January, 8 p.m., visit to the Memorial of the New Martyrs and prayer at St. Bartholomew's on Tiber Island with a delegation of professors and students from the Bossey Ecumenical Institute of the World Council of Churches, accompanied by officials of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

Thursday, 23 January 7:00 p.m., Precious Blood Church, Largo Pannonia

24 January

Genoa

Friday 24 January at 5.45 p.m. in the Cathedral

ECUMENICAL VIGIL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF:

Archbishop Marco Tasca, Catholic Church of Genoa

Father Filip Sorin, Romanian Orthodox Church of Genoa

Pastors Ulrike and William Jourdan, Waldensian Church of Genoa

Dr. Luca Manfredini, Head of the Gaslini Hospice

25 January

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity ends today. Particular memory of Christian communities in Asia and Oceania