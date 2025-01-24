Pope Francis received in audience the Ministers of Health from several African countries, participating in the conference ‘Defeating HIV in Africa: an achievable goal’

This morning Pope Francis received in audience a delegation of Ministers of Health from several African countries, in Rome at the invitation of the Community of Sant'Egidio for the conference ‘Defeating HIV in Africa: an achievable goal’.
During the meeting, as we learn, Pope Francis recalled his visit at the Zimpeto Dream centre, on the outskirts of Maputo, during his apostolic journey to Mozambique. He has also encouraged to continue treating AIDS patients, and invited participants to learn from the sensitivity of Africans.
Source: Ansa
Photo: © Vatican Media