Pope Francis received in audience the Ministers of Health from several African countries, participating in the conference ‘Defeating HIV in Africa: an achievable goal’

This morning Pope Francis received in audience a delegation of Ministers of Health from several African countries, in Rome at the invitation of the Community of Sant'Egidio for the conference ‘Defeating HIV in Africa: an achievable goal’.

During the meeting, as we learn, Pope Francis recalled his visit at the Zimpeto Dream centre , on the outskirts of Maputo, during his apostolic journey to Mozambique. He has also encouraged to continue treating AIDS patients, and invited participants to learn from the sensitivity of Africans.

Source: Ansa

Photo: © Vatican Media