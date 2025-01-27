Marco Impagliazzo has been elected President of the Community of Sant'Egidio. Best wishes to him in his mission.

On Sunday 26 January, at the end of a comprehensive consultation involving all the Sant'Egidio communities around the world since last November, Marco Impagliazzo was re-elected for a further five years as President of the Community, which is now present in more than 70 countries.

The electoral assembly was attended by 158 delegates who gathered in Rome from all continents. It was inaugurated by a pilgrimage to St Peter's and by passing through the Holy Door last Saturday.

At the conclusion of a two-day debate, Marco Impagliazzo laid out the main lines of the next five years. The quinquennium is opening in an international context marked by worrying conflicts and a rehabilitation of violence, at different levels. The President invited the Community to strengthen its commitment to peace and its attention to different geographical areas and to the ‘peripheries of life’, in the spirit of friendship it has always had with the poor throughout the world.