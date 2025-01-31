CLOSE MENU
      Farewell greeting from the representative of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Director of the Anglican Centre in Rome at the end of his mandate

      Tag:
      January 31 2025 -
      At the end of his term of office as Personal Representative of the Archbishop of Canterbury to the Holy See and Director of the Anglican Centre in Rome, Rev. lan Ernest, sent a letter of farewell, rich in affection and gratitude for the collaboration he has had with the Community over the years.
       
      ‘As I am to leave Rome at the end of this week,’ he wrote, ’I wish to express to you my profound gratitude for the bonds of friendship that we have entertained during my mandate as the Personal Representative of the Archbishop of Canterbury to the Holy See and Director of the Anglican Centre in Rome.
      Your love for Christ and for the most vulnerable and the displaced people of today's world are perfectly reflected in the way you have collaborated with the Anglican Centre, the unique ecumenical institution of the Anglican Communion’.
       

      Reverend Ernest also recalled his participation in the International Meetings for Peace in Berlin and Paris and the Community's welcome to the Metropolitan Archbishops of the Anglican Communion in April 2024. 

