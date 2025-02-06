7 February 1968 - 2025. The Community is 57 years old. Best wishes, Sant'Egidio!

On 7 February 2025, the Community of Sant'Egidio is 57 years old. As we prepare to celebrate our anniversary, in Rome and in many parts of world, we look back with gratitude at the past year, full of many significant moments.

We have picked out just a few. 10 moments, 10 snapshots of this last year of the Community's life. They remind us that the path to follow is always the one the Saint Pope John Paul II proposed to the Community: not to set ‘any other boundary but that of charity, which knows no boundaries’.









