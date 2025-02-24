CLOSE MENU
      Youth not forgetting the war in Ukraine

      Tag:
      February 24 2025 - ROME, ITALY
      Since the outbreak of the war, the young people of the Community have mobilised to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, organising meetings in universities and solidarity initiatives, such as the Peace Ecolab

      Three years have passed since the beginning of the large-scale war in Ukraine, which has caused enormous devastation to cities and infrastructure, and a very high number of victims. According to the UN (data from November 2024), over 12,000 civilians have been killed, while some analysts calculate one million soldiers dead, on both sides. People's living conditions are particularly critical: one in two Ukrainian families needs assistance, not to mention the 4 million internally displaced persons and the 6,9 million refugees abroad.

       
      Since the outbreak of the war, the Community of Sant'Egidio, present in Ukraine since 1991, has been committed to creating an extensive humanitarian aid network and responding to the growing needs of the population. An important role in the preparation and delivery of aid has been played by the Youth for Peace. In numerous meetings at universities, young people from the Community have spread the message that no one is too small or too young to make a difference, even in the face of a vast and terrible event such as war. These meetings focused attention on the war in Ukraine, which after the first few months was forgotten by the media. They also challenged the narrative that considered war as a necessary or inevitable evil, and reaffirmed the value of peace. University students were receptive to this message, confirming the strong desire for peace among young people, and they committed themselves to preparing humanitarian aid at the Ecolab of Peace
      Opened in October 2023, the Ecolab is based on the principle of eco-solidarity: helping others while protecting the environment. To find out more. The Youth for Peace have organised collections of various essential items: medicines, school supplies, clothing, toys. All these materials have been sent to Ukraine, where they have been distributed by the Community at various aid centres. Thus the young people offer their contribution to build a peaceful world:
      ‘Humanitarian aid is a fundamental part of building this world, because it is an act of solidarity that opposes the logic of weapons and destruction, violence and war, and promotes dialogue and peace through concrete help’.
