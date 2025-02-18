Goma: through prayer and closeness to the poor, the Community perseveres in spite of the war, encouraged by the memory of Floribert

Since 26 January the conflict in the Kivu region (Democratic Republic of Congo) has rapidly escalated, and the M23 rebel group has occupied Goma. Two days of fighting later, the city has fallen under the control of the armed group, which has established a new administration. Unfortunately the war has caused many victims: there are reports of around 3000 deaths.

On Sunday 9th February the Community of Sant'Egidio in Goma managed to gather for a thanksgiving prayer celebrating the anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio, in communion with the Community of Rome. It was also an opportunity to give thanks for the strength that comes from common prayer, which protects life in difficult times.

AN INTERVIEW WITH ALINE MINANI (FR)

The Floribert Bwana Chui School, located in the Mugunga refugee camp, has temporarily suspended classes. Since the first days of the fighting, some bombs that fell nearby made the teachers send the children home. Now the situation is less tense, but classes are not expected to resume until minimum safety conditions are guaranteed for everyone. Fortunately the school has not been damaged by the fighting and the classrooms and equipment are working, thanks to the efforts of the caretakers and parents of the children who have protected it from the looting recorded in other parts of the city.

The poorest people are particularly vulnerable in this climate of uncertainty and violence. Food is scarce, medicines are lacking and the elderly are suffering particularly. The violent death of several women detained in Muzenze prison, where the Community had organised the Christmas Lunch, was one of the most tragic episodes. Even the street kids suffered and, unfortunately, six of them were killed in the shoot-outs. One of the problems is the many weapons abandoned by government troops that have ended up in the hands of spontaneous groups and gangs that commit robberies, especially at night.

The violent clashes of the last few weeks aggravated and worsened the life of the population, already exhausted by years of tension and violence. There are over 350,000 displaced persons, while the humanitarian situation has further deteriorated and the city's hospitals are full of wounded. The Community continues to work in this scenario and in the last few days has managed to rescue a group of seven street girls and take them to a house run by the association ‘Mama Sofia’.

Goma is also the city of Floribert, a customs officer at the border with Rwanda, who refused to be bribed and was murdered for this reason. He said that the Community has a precious charisma for this land: ‘to bring all peoples together around the same table’. His life is an example of hope and resistance. ‘He had defied one of the country's unwritten rules, namely the resigned belief that, “ it won't be you to set the Congo straight” wrote Andrea Riccardi. His memory is a message for young Congolese and African people, a weak force that resists evil. Pope Francis recently recognised his martyrdom and Floribert will be beatified.

After the occupation of Goma, the fighting spread to South Kivu, also involving the city of Bukavu. The Community supports all initiatives for dialogue, so that weapons are laid down and people can live together again.