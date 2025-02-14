Pope Francis, on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of Sant'Egidio, received Marco Impagliazzo in audience and encouraged the Community to pursue its search for peace and welcome for migrants

On the occasion of the Community's fifty-seventh anniversary, the president of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, was received by Pope Francis at the Vatican.

During the meeting the Pope expressed his support and gratitude for the commitment made over the years in favour of the poor and, in particular, in these difficult times, for the reception and integration offered to migrants through the humanitarian corridors. He was particularly happy about the recent arrival of around 140 refugees from Libya, thus saving their lives.

Francis also congratulated Impagliazzo on his recent re-election as president of Sant'Egidio and urged him to continue on the path of peace-building, especially where peace is absent, and in the most difficult countries where the Community lives.