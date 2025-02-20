10 years of ‘Our Cup of Tea’: a banquet of friendship and solidarity in London

On February 22nd, the Community of Sant’Egidio in London is celebrating a decade of welcome, friendship and solidarity through Our Cup of Tea — a banquet where no one is excluded.

The idea comes from a common expression in English to convey indifference or dislike: “It’s not my cup of tea.” Sant'Egidio has turned the saying on its head, transforming it into an invitation to take care of others. Taking care of those in need is our cup of tea, a real commitment to counter loneliness and its effects on the most fragile in the great metropolis of London.

Over the past ten years, what began as a simple get-together over a cup of tea or coffee has blossomed into a full three-course meal. At Our Cup of Tea, every guest is welcomed as a friend. In addition to a hot meal, everyone receives friendship and support - a kind word and a small goodie bag as a token of care in times of difficulty. Food scarcity is tackled with sustainability in mind—by partnering with charities that rescue surplus food.

The heart of Our Cup of Tea beats thanks to its dedicated members: the chefs who prepare the meals with dedication, the volunteers, but most of all, our guests— people in vulnerable situation, the elderly, the homeless, people with disabilities, and families who struggle every day to make ends meet in the face of the continuous increase in the cost of living in the UK.

So much has happened in these ten years. From the early days of celebrating guests’ birthdays, to the difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic - when indoor gatherings had to pause but weekend solidarity markets kept hope alive - to the more recent new home in the beautiful church of St. Cuthbert’s in Earls Court. Every chapter has been written with resilience, kindness, and an ever-growing sense of hope.



Many have been touched by the mission of Our Cup of Tea, have written about it recognizing its deep impact, just like this reflection: To Glimpse the Kingdom in a Cup of Tea

As we gather to celebrate this milestone, our hearts overflow with gratitude for our partners, our hosts, our volunteers, and most of all, our guests who inspire us every day. Here’s to another decade of solidarity, laughter, and meals shared in friendship—because love, like a good cup of tea, is best when poured out and shared abundantly.



