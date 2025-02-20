Prayer for peace in Ukraine three years since the war began: Monday 24 February at 8pm in the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere. Presided over by Card. Fabio Baggio

On the third anniversary since the large-scale war in Ukraine began, the Community of Sant'Egidio promotes a special prayer for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere at 8 p.m. on Monday 24 February,. Presided over by Card. Fabio Baggio, Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Three long and dramatic years have passed since the invasion of Ukraine, yet fighting and bombing are still ceaselessly causing death and destruction. While some international initiatives are now focusing on starting a negotiation process, we feel that the prayer for peace and the end of the great suffering produced by the conflict is all the more urgent.