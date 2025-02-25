Budapest, a march and an ecumenical prayer for peace in Ukraine

Békét Ukrajnának - ‘Peace for Ukraine’ in Hungarian - is the slogan that crossed the streets of Budapest, as a reminder of the tragic outbreak of war in Ukraine three years ago.

Olha, a Ukrainian refugee who has been given support by the Community, also participated in the march: ‘After fleeing my city, which was being bombed, my daughter no longer wanted to smile, and I had lost all hope. Here in Hungary we have found help, new friends and we can smile again’. The event was organised by Youth for Peace, amongst whom Hunor. He, on behalf of his friends, expressed the commitment ‘to care for each other and to be responsible for each other’.

The march ended in the Church of Santa Maria Minore, near the University of Budapest, with a prayer for peace presided over by Monsignor János Szekely. He invited the participants to follow ‘in the footsteps of the Prince of Peace’ and to ‘heal the hatred that destroys with the waters of mercy’. Representatives of various Christian Churches and denominations took part in the prayer as a sign of unity and peace.

PHOTO magyarkurir.hu