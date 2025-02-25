CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      Patriarch Mar Awa III visits the Community of Sant'Egidio in Antwerp

      Tag:
      February 25 2025 - ANTWERP, BELGIUM

      On Monday 24th February, the Community of Sant'Egidio in Antwerp welcomed Mar Awa III, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East.

      Received at the Community's headquarters in Kammenstraat, the Patriarch visited the Kamiano soup kitchen, the art workshop and the family home for the elderly. He also had the opportunity to meet some Syrian and Afghan refugees who had recently arrived in Belgium through humanitarian corridors.

      Mar Awa III has a long-standing friendship with Sant'Egidio and regularly participates in the International Meetings for Peace in the spirit of Assisi. Last November, during a visit to the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome, he donated fragments of a stone cross from a church in Mosul, Iraq, destroyed by ISIS in 2014.

      The Patriarch also had the opportunity to reflect with the members of the Community in Antwerp on topics such as the importance of prayer, solidarity with the poor and refugees, and the commitment to peace.
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      Budapest, a march and an ecumenical prayer for peace in Ukraine

      February 25 2025
      BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

      WORLD
      The strength of friendship in the chaos of Goma withstands violence, transforms lives and builds peace: interview with Aline Minani, responsible for Sant'Egidio in Congo

      February 21 2025

      SOLIDARITY
      10 years of ‘Our Cup of Tea’: a banquet of friendship and solidarity in London

      February 20 2025
      LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM