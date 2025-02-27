A ‘Pilgrimage of Hope’ celebrating the Jubilee in Bangui, Central African Republic

The Central African Republic, with a population of just over 5 million in an area twice the size of Italy, ranks the third-last in the world on the Human Development Index, surpassed only by South Sudan and Somalia. The country, which is rich in minerals, has been going through a period of severe political and military instability for over twenty years. There are great hopes for reconciliation and peace – a process to which the Community of Sant'Egidio has contributed. In recent years, an increasing number of areas, starting with the capital Bangui, have become safe places to live in, also permitting freedom of movement.

Most of the population lives in great poverty (60% survive on $1.25 a day) and especially the many young people in the country hardly dare imagine a future for themselves. Since 2019, Sant'Egidio has been present with the DREAM programme, which, in addition to treating AIDS, is also dedicated to treating the widespread epilepsy here. More recently, More recently, Communities of adults and young people emerged that help street children to enrol in school (the illiteracy rate is over 50%) or to learn job skills. The School of Peace was opened for the youngest children in the shanty towns and these communities have begun to get to know the elderly, who are surrounded by countless prejudices.

The Jubilee of Hope is particularly significant in this context. Therefore, on Wednesday 26 February, many people took part in the ‘Pilgrimage of Hope’, promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio at Notre Dame de Fatima. The church was chosen by Pope Francis as the venue for the Jubilee events in the diocese of Bangui because 8 years ago it was the target of a serious terrorist attack in which 18 people died. In silence and listening to the Word of God, about 170 people of all ages paused at various points of this place of pain. Then they passed through the Holy Door and took part in a prayer led by Father Léon Hounsa, a friend of the Community. Adults, young people, street children and the sick prayed for their own personal renewal and for that of the Central African Republic, looking towards a different future built on friendship with the poor and leaving behind all that divides. During the prayer a letter from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome was also read, that expressed great solidarity with the ‘Pilgrimage of Hope’ of the Community of Bangui.