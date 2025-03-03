Thousands of displaced people from northern Mozambique find refuge in Malawi: the solidarity of Sant'Egidio

Since 2017, northern Mozambique has been the scene of terrorist attacks which have caused more than 4,000 deaths and created almost a million refugees and internally displaced persons. To date, a climate of insecurity persists and causing great suffering to the population.

Tensions in the country worsened after the general elections of 9 October last year, when the opposition parties contested the results. The discontent led to protests and demonstrations in various areas of the country causing serious violence and increasing the number of refugees in search of safety.

Despite its extreme poverty, in recent decades Malawi, a country bordering the north of Mozambique, has often been a landing place for Mozambican refugees. In recent months, around 5,000 people have found refuge in camps in the Nsanje region, in the south of the country, close to the border.

The Community of Sant'Egidio, present in the district, has immediately started visiting the refugees in the camp to bring them comfort and understand their main needs. In particular, many elderly men and women have arrived in the Tengani camp, having fled their homes and now with nowhere to return to.

Sant'Egidio, in collaboration with the camp authorities, has selected 420 families and individuals in extremely vulnerable conditions, mostly elderly and disabled people. On 1 March a first distribution of food parcels was organised, together with the Youth for Peace. This is a first step to alleviate the living conditions of the most vulnerable in the camp. An initial sign of solidarity and welcome, for a situation that risks lasting a long time.