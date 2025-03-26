CLOSE MENU
      On Wednesday, March 26, at 7:00 PM in New York, there will be a presentation and discussion on 'The Cry for Peace,' written by Andrea Riccardi, as a lens to understand modern-day conflicts

      Tag:
      March 26 2025 - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

      On Wednesday March 26 at 7:00 PM In New York by the House of Solidarity (2315 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd) will be held the presentation and discussion on “The Cry for Peace”, written by Andrea Riccardi, as a lens to understand modern-day conflicts.

      Presented by Cameron Hume, Page Fortna, Maddalena Maltese, and Peter Coleman

      In this book the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio reflects on the need for a culture of peace.

      To participate, register here:

      https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGRDwyop06ie-AwIJsClYTSMulMssS_a6xYAuTX2qGh2zQZA/viewform

       

      To buy the book:

      https://www.focolaremedia.com/bookstore/cry-peace
       

       

