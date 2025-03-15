Europe means peace: Andrea Riccardi's speech at ‘A square for Europe’ event

ROME, 15 MAR - ‘There are many of us in this square! We are different, but all gathered by a passion that we feel strong right now: Europe and a united Europe! Certainly, Europe, even in front of its citizens, appears distant and has lost its credibility. However, faced with the great appointments of the future, we cannot help but be united. Europe is a historical necessity, not rhetoric’. Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, said this in his speech at the demonstration for Europe.

‘If we are not together, our values, our civilisation, will melt away in the currents of globalisation and among the giants of the world. History has given us this wonderful mission still incomplete: be Europeans in this complicated, conflict-ridden and fast changing world.

Because Europe means history, it is not forgetfulness. Indeed, out of the repudiation of war, the horror of the Shoah, the repudiation of a purely national vision of politics,' Riccardi continued, ’the dream of unity was born. Now, as war is being rehabilitated while diplomacy and dialogue are being humiliated, we must not be divided and stuck to purely national politcs: whether it be foreign policy or defence’. According to Riccardi, however, ‘we need to take firmer steps! Our Ukrainian friends have known for three years the drama of war caused by Russian aggression. There is a demand for peace rising from the Ukrainian people! Peace means Europe. Because European unity, even in times of cold war, has never been against. Peace not only for us, but a haven of peace for those in the world who have lost it. Not a scared and ageing fortress, but an open harbour, ready to welcome, to integrate, to build the future. May those who have no peace, count on us!’, the words of the founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

‘The passion I feel in this square cannot be dampened by mediocre Italian party-centric interpretations, but it is much more! It is the vision of a Europe that is not weak or a labyrinth, but one of cohesion, solidarity and peace,' he concluded. (ANSA)

translation by editorial staff