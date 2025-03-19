It is now 6 years since Cyclone Idai destroyed the city of Beira in Mozambique, Sant'Egidio has been working to rebuild homes for the elderly

It is now six years since Cyclone Idai destroyed the city of Beira on 14 March 2019. You can still see houses destroyed or without roofing. Many people are still living displaced in camps. Although a donor conference was held in 2019, reconstruction has never actually been completed.

The Community of Sant'Egidio has followed a different path and over the years has helped rebuild the city. Immediately after the cyclone it provided emergency aid - food, blankets, medicines - it also worked so that children could go back to school and built 56 houses for the elderly thanks to the donations of all the Communities around the world. This aid even makes headlines in the Mozambican media, because the Community faithfully maintains its commitment to the side of so many people who have not yet found a stable home.

