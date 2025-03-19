CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      SOLIDARITY

      It is now 6 years since Cyclone Idai destroyed the city of Beira in Mozambique, Sant'Egidio has been working to rebuild homes for the elderly

      Tag:
      March 19 2025 - BEIRA, MOZAMBIQUE

      It is now six years since Cyclone Idai destroyed the city of Beira on 14 March 2019. You can still see houses destroyed or without roofing. Many people are still living displaced in camps. Although a donor conference was held in 2019, reconstruction has never actually been completed.

       
      The Community of Sant'Egidio has followed a different path and over the years has helped rebuild the city. Immediately after the cyclone it provided emergency aid - food, blankets, medicines - it also worked so that children could go back to school and built 56 houses for the elderly thanks to the donations of all the Communities around the world. This aid even makes headlines in the Mozambican media, because the Community faithfully maintains its commitment to the side of so many people who have not yet found a stable home.
       
      This page is also available in:
      WORLD
      Thousands of displaced people from northern Mozambique find refuge in Malawi: the solidarity of Sant'Egidio

      March 3 2025
      NSANJE, MALAWI

      EMERGENCIES
      Evil strikes twice in northern Mozambique: Cyclone Chido hits thousands of displaced people left in dire straits

      January 9 2025
      MOZAMBIQUE

      EVENTS
      4 October: Celebrating peace in Mozambique. Meetings and assemblies in schools in major cities and villages. An interreligious celebration in Maputo

      October 4 2024
      MOZAMBIQUE