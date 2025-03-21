Contacts are ongoing at Sant'Egidio to facilitate political dialogue in South Sudan

On 19 and 20 March, representatives of the South Sudanese opposition SSOMA and Igad, the regional organisation of the Horn of Africa countries, met in Sant'Egidio to discuss with the Community the next steps to take in the political dialogue with the government of South Sudan.

The country has been going through a serious political crisis generated by armed clashes between the two main parties in the government of national unity. The consultative meeting in Rome addressed the current political crisis, offering the opposition an opportunity to renew its readiness to engage in dialogue with the Government of South Sudan with no pre-conditions.