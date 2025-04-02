2 April 2005-2025. ‘Peace is a workshop open to all. Peace is a universal responsibility'. 20 years after his death, the words of Saint Pope John Paul II still speak to a divided and frightened world

2 April 2025 - Twenty years ago, the holy Pope John Paul II died. A pope who profoundly marked the Church and the history of our time; a pastor and a father for the Community of Sant'Egidio, which treasures his memory and teachings with gratitude

‘Do not be afraid! Open, open wide the doors to Christ! Open the borders of States, the economic systems as well as the political ones, do not be afraid!’ with these words he began his pontificate on 22 October 1978.

David Maria Turoldo, wrote of him: ‘Wojtyla, you are the wind of hope unconquered by the fences of Auschwitz and not only for your Poland. Wind of hope beyond all frontiers...wind higher than your pride, O men of infinite fears.’

In a world which was still divided by the cold war, he invited the leaders of the world religions to Assisi for the first time in history, on 27 October 1986, to engage in dialogue and pray for peace. This opened a new season of dialogue, which has brought many fruits, and helped to overcome misunderstandings, mistrust and closures. John Paul II said that day: ‘Peace is a workshop open to all and not just to specialists, savants and strategists. Peace is a universal responsibility'. From that historic day, a peace movement of men and women of different religions and cultures was born, and has been growing every year to this day in the International Meetings for Peace promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio.

From his first meeting with the Community, in the Roman neighbourhood of Garbatella - on 3 December 1978, in a small kindergarten where the Community used to take in the poorest children - to the many peripheries of the world that the pope tirelessly visited during his long pontificate, the Community treasures his memory and teaching. His icon, painted on the occasion of his canonisation, is venerated in the Church of Sant'Egidio.

