A delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio at the enthronement of His Beatitude Joan, new Primate of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania

On Saturday 29 March, a delegation from the Community of Sant'Egidio led by Mgr. Vincenzo Paglia took part in the enthronement in Tirana of His Beatitude Joan, the new Primate of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania. He succeeds Archbishop Anastasios of whom he was the spiritual son.

Archbishop Joan Pelushi, from a Bektashi family, became a Christian by a courageous choice in 1979, secretly being baptised during the years of Enver Hoxha's atheistic regime. He participated in numerous Prayer for Peace meetings, and shares the same passion for the poor, for peace and for Christian unity with the Community of Sant'Egidio.

INSIGHTS