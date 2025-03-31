New York, Presentation of Andrea Riccardi’s book The Cry for Peace: a call for collective action

A packed room at New York’s House of Solidarity hosted last night the presentation of The Cry for Peace, a book written by Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio. Organized with New City Press, it brought together experts from diplomacy, academia, and journalism to reflect on Riccardi’s vision of peace as a shared responsibility.

The Book: The Cry for Peace

Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio, argues that peace requires a spiritual and social movement rooted in public awareness and solidarity. He emphasizes that individuals must actively engage with global conflicts—by staying informed, supporting those affected by war, and advocating for policies that prioritize peace. Riccardi stresses that collective action, including prayer and public dialogue, can shape international policies and prevent violence.



Four speakers offered diverse perspectives:

- Cameron Hume, former U.S. Ambassador to Algeria and Indonesia, linked the book to his humanitarian negotiation experiences.

- Page Fortna (Columbia University) highlighted post-conflict reconstruction through education and social justice investments.

- Maddalena Maltese, a journalist specializing in human rights, emphasized media’s power to mobilize public awareness.

- Peter T. Coleman, a conflict resolution expert, outlined strategies to bridge political divides through active listening.





Amid climate crises, forced migrations, and geopolitical tensions, The Cry for Peace offers a pragmatic roadmap. As Riccardi stated: “Peace is not a gift—it’s a process demanding everyone’s effort”. The event underscored how diplomacy, academia, and journalism can unite toward a shared goal.



