Meeting of the president Marco Impagliazzo and the new vice-presidents of the Community of Sant'Egidio, elected in January 2025

On 2 April, the first meeting of the president and the new vice-presidents of the Community, elected at the end of January, took place. The meeting was held online and the participants were: the vice-presidents Valerie Régnier (France), Cesare Zucconi (Italy), Tanny Taher (Indonesia), Nelson Moda (Mozambique) and the secretary general, Paolo Impagliazzo, as secretary. Issues related to the challenges that the Community is facing at a global and local level were addressed during the meeting: peace in Ukraine and the strengthening of solidarity in the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, interreligious dialogue with a particular focus on the Asian continent and on the next meeting in the ‘spirit of Assisi’ in Rome from 26 to 28 October, the development and commitment of the Communities in Africa and the serious case of the disappearance of Nelito (father of four children), a member of a Community in the province of Nampula in Mozambique, at the hands of paramilitary groups. The Mozambican authorities have been asked insistently for an explanation of his disappearance, and the whole Community is praying for his release. The Council of Vice-Presidents also discussed how to proceed with the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, which will soon be given an official date. The Community's path during Holy Week and Easter was also considered. The President then reflected, on the 20th anniversary of the death of St John Paul II, and on the prophecy of his pontificate.