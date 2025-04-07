Mutua, Mozambique: Sant'Egidio opens a health centre and a new water supply system for the victims of cyclone Idai

Six years after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, Sant'Egidio continues offering its solidarity to the displaced people in the Mutua camp.

On 2 April 2025, the first health centre in the Mussátue area and a water supply system were inaugurated, benefitting around 3350 inhabitants (804 families) at the Mutua resettlement centre in the district of Dond. The construction of the facility is the result of a collaboration between Sant'Egidio and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS)

.

Most of the population of Mutua comes from the city of Beira, which was hit by tropical cyclone Idai in 2019. Since then, the affected population has been living in relocation areas assigned by the Mozambican government

Residents of the Mutua neighbourhood had to travel about 8 km for the nearest health centre. ‘Thanks to this facility, the population will have easier access to medical care, vaccinations and consultations,’ said district administrator Maria Bernardete Cipriano Roque at the inauguration.

.