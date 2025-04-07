Afghanistan: an agreement for new refugee entries with humanitarian corridors signed on April 7th

‘This is an important signature: as we witness a worrying increase in wars and tensions between states, the humanitarian corridors are recognised as an important model of reception and integration. It is finally a sign of hope for Afghans, who had to leave their country with great suffering after the mass exodus from Kabul in August 2021, and who - forgotten by the international community, have been waiting to be resettled’. President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, commented this afternoon at the Viminale (seat of Italian Ministry of Interior) immediately after the signing of the new agreement between the Italian State (Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs), and various associations (CEI, Sant'Egidio, FCEI, Tavola Valdese, ARCI, OIM and UNHCR) for 700 Afghan refugees through the humanitarian corridor system.



This is an ‘addendum’ to the agreement already signed in November 2021, which allowed 812 Afghan citizens (refugees in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey) to enter and be welcomed and integrated by the associations. The new agreement concerns 300 refugees to be taken in by the Community of Sant'Egidio, 200 by the CEI, 100 by the Fcei and 100 by the Arci, for a total of 700. Pending the new agreement, the Italian State has already permitted 338 people to enter the country. A further 362 refugees will be allowed to arrive between now and July.



Overall, the humanitarian corridors - promoted by Sant'Egidio together with various associations - have allowed 8,200 refugees to arrive safely in Europe. This project is entirely self-financed, and it has been realised thanks to a widespread reception network, supported by the generosity of many Italian citizens. It represents a successful model that combines solidarity and safety.