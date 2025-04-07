Afghanistan: an agreement for new refugee entries with humanitarian corridors signed on April the 7th

‘This signature is an important one: at this historical moment, in which we are witnessing a worrying increase in wars and tensions between states, the importance of humanitarian corridors as a model of reception and integration is underlined. For Afghans, who had to leave their country with great suffering after the great flight from Kabul in August 2021, and who are waiting to be resettled, after having been forgotten by the international community, it is at last a sign of hope’.

This is the statement made by the president of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, immediately after the signing at the Viminale (the headquarters of the Italian Ministry of the Interior Affairs), of the new agreement between the Italy (Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs), and various associations (CEI, Sant'Egidio, FCEI, Tavola Valdese, ARCI, OIM and UNHCR) for the entry of 700 Afghan refugees through the humanitarian corridor system.



This is an ‘addendum’ to the pact that was already signed in November 2021, which allowed the entry of 812 Afghan citizens (refugees in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey), who were welcomed and integrated by the associations. The new pact concerns 300 refugees who will be taken in by the Community of Sant'Egidio, 200 by the CEI, 100 by the Fcei and 100 by the Arci, for a total of 700 people. Pending the new signature, the Italian State has already granted the reception of 338 people, thus a further 362 refugees will be allowed to arrive between now and next July.



Overall, the humanitarian corridors - promoted by Sant'Egidio together with various associations - have allowed 8,200 refugees to arrive safely in Europe. This project is entirely self-financed, and it is realised thanks to a widespread reception network, supported by the generosity of many Italian citizens, and represents a successful model that combines solidarity and security.