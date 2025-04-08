From Rome to Kampala: the ECO-LAB of Youth for Peace reaches Uganda

Inspired by a visit to Rome, Uganda's Youth for Peace have opened an ECO-LAB of peace in Kampala, a project dedicated to promoting solidarity, circular economy and environmental awareness.

The first ECO-LAB was set up in Rome at the end of 2023, and is an initiative promoting eco-solidarity, i.e. combining ecology and solidarity, to counter the throwaway culture that harms the environment and increases inequalities. ECO-LAB is given clothes that are then sanitised, selected and donated to homeless and vulnerable people through the House of Friendship. This project is run by Youth for Peace and has become a meeting place for many young people.

The idea of opening an ECO-LAB in Kampala came about after some Ugandan Youth for Peace visited the centre in Rome, accompanied by local Youth for Peace. Back in Kampala, they started the initiative in their headquarters in the Nakulabye district and from there they began to go to various parts of the city and collect clothes for the poorest people.

In addition to recycling clothes, the Kampala ECO-LAB also organises awareness campaigns on the environment and personal hygiene in the Schools of Peace of the city. Thanks to these campaigns, children learn personal hygiene rules and how to protect the environment. In the last few days, about 200 children from the School of Peace in Katwe (a Kampala slum) have received a toothbrush, toothpaste and new clothes.

It’s a powerful example of how ecology and solidarity can come together to challenge inequality and the throwaway culture.