Two Years of War in Sudan: The Most Severe Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

In 2019, after the non-violent fall of Omar al-Bashir’s regime, Sudan seemed to be on a path toward democratic transition. However, this transition remained incomplete. In October 2021, the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the formation of a military-led government under General Al Burhan sparked tensions with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Hemedti. These tensions escalated on April 15, 2023, when heavy bombings hit the capital Khartoum, marking the beginning of the civil war.



Sudanese civilians have been severely affected by this armed conflict. Out of approximately 50 million inhabitants in Sudan, 10 million are internally displaced, and 3 million have fled to neighbouring countries, mainly Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan. Nearly two-thirds of the Sudanese population needs humanitarian assistance, including 16 million children. Food insecurity is particularly acute, with famine conditions confirmed in several areas of the country, putting thousands of people at risk of starvation. Child mortality is extremely high in some displacement camps. Due to the war, an entire generation is growing up without access to education or healthcare. Fighting between the regular army and the RSF has made it very difficult for the international community to deliver humanitarian aid.



The Community of Sant’Egidio, which has been connected to the Sudanese people through years of friendship, has supported internally displaced persons since the beginning of the crisis. This includes food distribution in Dongola State, sending humanitarian aid to refugee camps in Chad and South Sudan, and directly assisting in the evacuation of Salesian nuns who had been trapped for over a year on the front lines in Khartoum. The Community also remains committed to ending the conflict by relaunching negotiations between the parties and calling for guaranteed access to humanitarian aid for the population and the reception of vulnerable families fleeing the war through humanitarian corridors.