      How Pope Francis impacted migrant communities, with interviews with George, a refugee who arrived in Italy through Sant'Egidio's Humanitarian Corridors, and Mario Marazziti

      Tag:
      April 29 2025 - ROME, ITALY
      By Seth Doane, CBS
      More than 130,000 people visited Pope Francis' coffin as he lay in state at the Vatican before his funeral. Tributes poured in for the late pontiff, many highlighting his lasting commitment to migrants and refugees — a cause that became central to his papacy.
       
      In Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood, Seth Doane spoke with George, a refugee who came to Italy through the Sant'Egidio Humanitarian Corridors and now studies at one of the Community’s language schools.
      Doane also met Mario Marazziti, a member of the Sant'Egidio Community since its foundation, who reflected on the future, saying: "I'm worried that the world will be more alone."
       

      By Seth Doane, CBS News

       

       

