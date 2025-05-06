“He Helped Us All”: Rome’s Homeless Remember Pope Francis

Just steps from St. Peter’s Square, Palazzo Migliori has become a striking emblem of Pope Francis’s commitment to the poor. Donated to the Vatican in 1930 by the Migliori family, the 19th-century building was converted into a shelter for the homeless in 2019 at the Pope’s request.



Managed by the Community of Sant’Egidio, the facility offers meals, accommodation, and support services to those in need. This initiative reflects Francis’s vision of a Church that serves the poor and embodies compassion.



This report is a service of DRM News