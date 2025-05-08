Sant'Egidio rejoices with the whole Church for Pope Leo XIV: his first word was peace, and he will be an influential voice for believers and the whole world.

The Community of Sant'Egidio rejoices with the whole Church at the election of Pope Leo XIV and prays to the Lord to accompany him on his pontificate.

Elected at a historic moment marked by many conflicts and great uncertainty, his first words as Bishop of Rome was "peace' in the spirit of Pope Francis, urging us to dialogue and to build bridges. He will offer an influential voice and valuable guidance for the future of humanity, not only to believers but to everyone.

To Pope Prevost, with his long experience as a pastor in Latin America and his great knowledge of its peripheries, we extend our warmest wishes for his service to the Gospel, from Rome to the whole world, as leader of a Church which, as he said tonight from St. Peter's Loggia, ‘always seeks charity’ and is ‘close to those who are suffering.’