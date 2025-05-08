CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      POPE

      Sant'Egidio rejoices with the whole Church for Pope Leo XIV: his first word was peace, and he will be an influential voice for believers and the whole world.

      Tag:
      May 8 2025 - VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      The Community of Sant'Egidio rejoices with the whole Church at the election of Pope Leo XIV and prays to the Lord to accompany him on his pontificate.

      Elected at a historic moment marked by many conflicts and great uncertainty, his first words as Bishop of Rome was "peace' in the spirit of Pope Francis, urging us to dialogue and to build bridges. He will offer an influential voice and valuable guidance for the future of humanity, not only to believers but to everyone.
      To Pope Prevost, with his long experience as a pastor in Latin America and his great knowledge of its peripheries, we extend our warmest wishes for his service to the Gospel, from Rome to the whole world, as leader of a Church which, as he said tonight from St. Peter's Loggia, ‘always seeks charity’ and is ‘close to those who are suffering.’
      This page is also available in:
      2 April 2005-2025. ‘Peace is a workshop open to all. Peace is a universal responsibility'. 20 years after his death, the words of Saint Pope John Paul II still speak to a divided and frightened world

      April 2 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      MIGRANTS
      Testimony of Meskerem Tesfay, refugee from Eritrea, at the audience with Pope Francis

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      MIGRANTS
      Mattia Magagnini's testimony, an Italian family who receives refugees

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY