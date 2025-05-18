The President of the Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio, welcomed by the President Marco Impagliazzo and a delegation of the Community.

The newly elected President of the Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, second highest state official in Germany, was in Rome for the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV and visited the Community of Sant'Egidio, where she was welcomed by a delegation led by President Marco Impagliazzo.

The visit was intended to honour the long friendship and cooperation between the Community of Sant'Egidio and Germany. Discussions focused on migration and, in particular, on the humanitarian corridors, legal and safe routes opened by Sant'Egidio and Italian Protestants, which have so far saved ten thousand lives and successfully integrated those arriving in Europe. Another topic was international cooperation. Emphasis was placed on the need to strengthen Euro-African cooperation involving civil society. The Dream and Bravo programmes carried out by Sant'Egidio, also thanks to German support, were cited as examples. The urgency of peace and interreligious dialogue was also addressed.

As she thanked the Community for its commitment, President Klöckner emphasised the German government's willingness to pursue cooperation in the face of the many challenges of our time.