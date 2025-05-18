CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      The President of the Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio, welcomed by the President Marco Impagliazzo and a delegation of the Community.

      May 18 2025 -

      The newly elected President of the Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, second highest state official in Germany, was in Rome for the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV and visited the Community of Sant'Egidio, where she was welcomed by a delegation led by President Marco Impagliazzo.

       
      The visit was intended to honour the long friendship and cooperation between the Community of Sant'Egidio and Germany. Discussions focused on migration and, in particular, on the humanitarian corridors, legal and safe routes opened by Sant'Egidio and Italian Protestants, which have so far saved ten thousand lives and successfully integrated those arriving in Europe. Another topic was international cooperation. Emphasis was placed on the need to strengthen Euro-African cooperation involving civil society. The Dream and Bravo programmes carried out by Sant'Egidio, also thanks to German support, were cited as examples. The urgency of peace and interreligious dialogue was also addressed.
       
      As she thanked the Community for its commitment, President Klöckner emphasised the German government's willingness to pursue cooperation in the face of the many challenges of our time.
      This page is also available in:
      WORLD
      Uganda: over 1,500 children celebrate Children's Day in Kampala

      May 27 2025
      KAMPALA, UGANDA

      WORLD
      A delegation of Sant'Egidio visited Syria to bring humanitarian aid.

      May 24 2025

      WORLD
      Growing up at the School of Peace, becoming like Floribert. The young martyr who will be beatified on June 15 is the role model for the African children attending the Schools of Peace

      May 23 2025

      HOMELESS
      Homeless, yet not rightless: the Catalan Parliament greenlights debate on an innovative bill, also supported by the Community of Sant'Egidio

      May 22 2025
      BARCELONA, SPAIN