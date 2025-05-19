The President of Gabon, Oligui Nguema, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio. Peace and humanitarian emergencies in Central Africa among the topics discussed – Headquarters Agreement signed

The President of Republic of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, visited Sant'Egidio in Rome this morning, accompanied by his wife and a delegation led by Foreign Minister Régis Onanga N'Diaye. During the meeting with the leaders of the Community, discussion focused on the crises affecting Sub-Saharan Africa and the ongoing conflicts, with particular emphasis on the work that Sant'Egidio has been carrying out for some time in favour of peace and stability in various countries such as the Central African Republic and South Sudan, as well as its commitment to addressing humanitarian emergencies caused not only by wars but also by climate change.

During the visit, a Headquarters Agreement between the Gabonese State and the Community of Sant'Egidio was signed to promote relations between the two entities and a number of humanitarian initiatives. President Oligui Nguema thanked Sant'Egidio in particular for ‘its commitment to peace and dialogue between peoples and cultures’, as he wrote in the guest book at the end of the meeting.