A ten-day commemoration in Goma for Floribert Bwana Chui: witness to faith, hope and friendship

From May 20 to 30, 2025, the Community and the Diocese of Goma organised a series of meetings dedicated to the memory of the Servant of God Floribert Bwana Chui, young member of Sant'Egidio, martyr of corruption. His beatification is eagerly awaited on June 15 in Rome.

These were moments of reflection and sharing, aimed at making Floribert's testimony known to all, so that it might become a call to each person to make Floribert's choice of life their own, his example of courage, honesty and love for the poor.

In Goma, today more than ever, Floribert is a sign of hope at a time of great tension and difficulty, when it is easy to give in to violence or despair. Instead, his memory inspires a strong desire for peace and supports young people's commitment to a more just world.

Floribert was a happy young man, talented at engaging and bringing other young people together. He was a leader who united people and an example of true and generous friendship. Today, as in the past, the Congo needs leaders like him, people who can unite, build bridges and inspire trust.