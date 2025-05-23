Growing up at the School of Peace, becoming like Floribert. The young martyr who will be beatified on June 15 is the role model for the African children attending the Schools of Peace

A man of peace, a friend to the poorest children, a young man who always sought an alternative to violence and corruption: the children of the Schools of Peace around the world look up to Floribert, the young Congolese who gave his life to protect the children of Goma from spoiled food.

The School of Peace in Katwe, Uganda, chose to start the school year by remembering Floribert, with his photo in the hands of every child. The children feel that his story is more than just the story of someone who helped street children like them. It is a powerful message: no one is too poor to help others, and it is possible to overcome evil with good. In difficult contexts, where children often grow up thinking that violence is the only solution, Floribert represents a different way of thinking— a peaceful, loving, and honest way. A way of thinking that lives on, grows and becomes stronger in the heart of every child who hears his story.



Children in other parts of the world have also been introduced Floribert. In Rome, in the Schools of Peace of Pietralata and San Basilio, his story was shared through a “path of honesty”, following which the children were encouraged to build a better world. They were also asked, “What would you say to Floribert if you could write him a letter?” In Paris, at Saint Merry, Floribert’s name was placed alongside many others who have fought against evil to make the world a better place, such as Gandhi and Martin Luther King.



“The School of Peace is here because we all have the right to peace in our heart – basically, it’s friendship. I too could and had to learn to be a friend to others”, said Jonathan, a street child saved by Floribert—one of his many seeds that later blossomed. His memory and teachings live on in the hearts of children who learn to put them into practice, thus nurturing hope for a better future.

