CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      WORLD

      A delegation of Sant'Egidio visited Syria to bring humanitarian aid.

      Tag:
      May 24 2025 -

      A delegation of Sant'Egidio has recently visited Syria, reaching the cities of Damascus, Homs and Aleppo.

      Humanitarian aid and medical supplies for the most vulnerable people were handed over to Monsignor Jallouf and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in Aleppo, as part of a collaboration with the Syrian Ministry of Health.

      These days were also an important chance to visit Christian communities, which have a long tradition of faith and dialogue and have been hit hard by years of war, causing wounds you can see everywhere in the country.

      This page is also available in:
      EMERGENCIES
      Winter hardens the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine: Sant'Egidio's help to frontline regions

      December 30 2024
      UKRAINE

      SOLIDARITY
      Sedaví, one of the towns in the Valencia region hardest hit by the Dana, is back in the streets to celebrate and regain hope, with the support of Sant'Egidio

      November 18 2024
      VALENCIA, SPAIN

      MIGRANTS
      ‘A gesture of peace: humanitarian corridors arrive from Lebanon. Nearly 100 people fleeing the war have been welcomed today in Italy and France. Many of them are children.

      October 15 2024
      FIUMICINO, ITALY