A delegation of Sant'Egidio visited Syria to bring humanitarian aid.

A delegation of Sant'Egidio has recently visited Syria, reaching the cities of Damascus, Homs and Aleppo.

Humanitarian aid and medical supplies for the most vulnerable people were handed over to Monsignor Jallouf and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in Aleppo, as part of a collaboration with the Syrian Ministry of Health.

These days were also an important chance to visit Christian communities, which have a long tradition of faith and dialogue and have been hit hard by years of war, causing wounds you can see everywhere in the country.