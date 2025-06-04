A Letter from Kampala’s School of Peace to Blessed Floribert

As Floribert Bwana Chui is about to be beatified in Rome on June 15, the children of the School of Peace in Kampala have written a heartfelt letter to him. These young peacemakers, inspired by his example of honesty, courage, and unwavering faith, express their gratitude and admiration for a life spent standing against corruption and living in service to God and others.

In their own words:



Dear Blessed Floribert,



We are children from the School of Peace, and we are writing to you with love, admiration, and deep respect from our hearts.

We have learned about your life and how, even as a young person, you chose to do what was right and honest, even when it was very difficult. You did not let fear or threats stop you from following God’s way. You showed us how important it is to be brave, truthful, and faithful, no matter what.

You are a hero to us. You remind us that we can say no to corruption and yes to justice, even if we are young. You inspire us to be peacemakers in our families, schools, and communities.

As you are about to be beatified on June 15, we celebrate your life and your light. We pray that you will help us to become children of peace, just like you were a witness of God’s peace and truth. Please pray for Congo, for our schools, for peace in the world, and for all young people — to be strong, honest, and full of love like you.

With love and gratitude,

