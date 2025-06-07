The Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities will be celebrated with Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's on 7 and 8 June, the feast of Pentecost.

At Pentecost, the Church celebrates the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities. They will gather together in listening, sharing and prayer so that the Holy Spirit may fill the hearts of peoples with the hope, that is at the very heart of this Jubilee 2025.

A "hope that does not disappoint' in a difficult time marked by too many wars, the environmental crisis and great uncertainty about the future of the world, Christians are called to be pilgrims and prophets of hope, especially for the poor, the lonely, young people and all peoples suffering from war.

On Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June, in St. Peter's Square, Sant'Egidio will join the Jubilee celebrations with Pope Leo XIV to invoke the gift of the Holy Spirit for the Church and for the world, so that we may be strengthened to live with hope and bring it at the crossroads of the world.