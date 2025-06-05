Salesian Sisters visit the Community of Sant’Egidio. They remained in Khartoum, Sudan, during the war and were evacuated after months of isolation and danger.

A group of Salesian sisters, missionaries in Sudan, have visited Sant'Egidio to express their gratitude. They had been trapped on the front line after choosing to remain close to the children they cared for, and were evacuated and brought to safety after some months thanks to the help of the Community,

Sister Teresa from Poland, Sister Celestina and Sister Myriam from India, and Sister Ruth, Vicar for the Missions of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, remained in their home in Khartoum, in a situation of extreme danger for more than 15 months.

Their home was bombed twice during military operations, causing serious damage but luckily no casualties.

The life of the sisters and the community they hosted during those 15 months had been very difficult, due to the total lack of electricity, food shortages, lack of medicine, the impossibility of receiving medical care and the constant gunfire, which had led to a serious deterioration in their living conditions. The sisters still bear the consequences today.

The Community had been working hard to facilitate contacts between the parties in conflict and ensure their safe evacuation, which took place between 3 and 4 August 2024