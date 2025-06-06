TV and Web: How to Follow the Liturgy of the Beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui. LIVE on this website

The liturgy for the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, a young Congolese member of the Community of Sant’Egidio martyred in Goma on the night between July 7 and 8, 2007, will be celebrated in Rome, at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, on SUNDAY, JUNE 15 AT 5:30 PM.
THE CELEBRATION WILL BE BROADCAST ONLINE AND ON TV IN DIFFERENT LANGUAGES on the following channels:
LIVE STREAMING
Sant’Egidio Community YOUTUBE Channel (EN)
TELEVISION
Padre Pio TV channel 145 (Italian)
KTOV (French) channels