CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      TV and Web: How to Follow the Liturgy of the Beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui. LIVE on this website

      Tag:
      June 6 2025 -

      The liturgy for the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, a young Congolese member of the Community of Sant’Egidio martyred in Goma on the night between July 7 and 8, 2007, will be celebrated in Rome, at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, on SUNDAY, JUNE 15 AT 5:30 PM.

      THE CELEBRATION WILL BE BROADCAST ONLINE AND ON TV IN DIFFERENT LANGUAGES on the following channels:

      LIVE STREAMING

      Sant’Egidio Community YOUTUBE Channel (EN)

      KTO Youtube Channel (French)

      TELEVISION

      Padre Pio TV channel 145 (Italian)

      KTOV (French) channels

      This page is also available in:
      PRESS RELEASE
      Beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, Sunday 15 June in Rome, delegations from Congo and other African countries

      June 13 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      POPE
      Aline Minani from the Community of Sant'Egidio gives her testimony at Pentecost Vigil of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and new Communities

      June 8 2025
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      Beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui on 15 June at 17:30

      June 4 2025
      ROME, ITALY