      Pope Leo met with Marco Impagliazzo, president of Sant'Egidio, and Aline Minani, from the Community of Goma in Congo on the occasion of the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities

      June 9 2025 - VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      On Pentecost Sunday, before celebrating Mass for the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities, Pope Leo XIV met with Marco Impagliazzo, president of Sant'Egidio, and Aline Minani, of the Community of Goma, Congo.

      It was an opportunity to share with the Holy Father the upcoming beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, a young man from the Community in Congo who was killed in 2007 ‘in hatred of the faith’ and declared a martyr by Pope Francis in 2024. His example inspires hope for all young people in Congo, Africa and the whole world.
      The President of Gabon, Oligui Nguema, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio. Peace and humanitarian emergencies in Central Africa among the topics discussed – Headquarters Agreement signed

      May 19 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      Alfredo Schiavo, upon arrival in Rome after a long detention in Venezuela: ‘I am very moved I am back in Italy after so many years. I would like to thank Sant'Egidio, Italy and my family.’

      May 7 2025

      Prayer, Poor, Peace. Pope Francis and the Community of Sant'Egidio

      April 25 2025