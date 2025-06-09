Pope Leo met with Marco Impagliazzo, president of Sant'Egidio, and Aline Minani, from the Community of Goma in Congo on the occasion of the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities

On Pentecost Sunday, before celebrating Mass for the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities, Pope Leo XIV met with Marco Impagliazzo, president of Sant'Egidio, and Aline Minani, of the Community of Goma, Congo.

It was an opportunity to share with the Holy Father the upcoming beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, a young man from the Community in Congo who was killed in 2007 ‘in hatred of the faith’ and declared a martyr by Pope Francis in 2024. His example inspires hope for all young people in Congo, Africa and the whole world.