      Love never lets anyone down: Floribert Bwana Chui's teaching to the children of the School of Peace in Santa Úrsula Xitla, Mexico City

      June 11 2025 - MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

      Santa Úrsula Xitla is the name of a suburb on the outskirts of Mexico City, where shopping centres, large residential complexes and the modern lifestyle of a metropolis have begun to take over, creating tensions among the area's original inhabitants. Sixteen years ago, Sant'Egidio opened a School of Peace here, which brings together children from the neighbourhood.

       
      Here, the children have learned about the life of Floribert Bwana Chui. In their simple but profound way, they have understood that even a very young person, if determined, can be an inspiration to many. They have understood that Floribert, without using violence or raising his voice, speaks powerfully to them too.
      The lives of many of these children are not easy; some come from difficult family situations. Their apparent “distraction” sometimes hides a pain to which Floribert’s story responds effectively: “He loved and did not abandon us,” commented two little brothers forced to live far from their parents.
       
      In Mexico City, too, Floriberthas become a great source of inspiration, speaking directly to the hearts of young people and asking them to keep him in their memories and to commit themselves everyday to building peace.
