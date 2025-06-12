A painting of Floribert Bwana Chui

On the occasion of his beatification, a painting by artist Stefano Di Stasio dedicated to Floribert Bwana Chui was unveiled.

The young Congolese man is at the centre of the painting, surrounded by children whom he embraces and holds by the hand, evoking the affection and care that Floribert had for children throughout his life, especially the street children of the School of Peace.

In the background, you can see the city of Goma and the Nyragongo volcano, located a few kilometres from the city, near the border with Rwanda.

Top right are some palm branches, a symbol of the martyrdom suffered by Floribert on the night between 7 and 8 July 2007, after repeatedly rejecting attempts to bribe him and death threats to let rotten food pass through the customs where he used to work, food that would have harmed the poor people he loved and in whom he had learned to see the face of Jesus.

The painting is illuminated by the light of the sun rising over a wounded city, a symbol of a new sun of solidarity that brightens the future of Africa and the whole world.