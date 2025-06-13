Beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, Sunday 15 June in Rome, delegations from Congo and other African countries

Hundreds of representatives of the Community of Sant'Egidio from Congo and other African countries have already arrived in Rome. Delegations from all over the world are expected, together with large numbers of people. The celebration will be presided over by Cardinal Semeraro and concelebrated by Bishop Willy Ngumbi of Goma, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo and other Congolese bishops.

The beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui , the young Congolese member of the Community of Sant'Egidio who was killed at the age of 26 for having refused to allow a shipment of rotten rice to cross the border between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, is eagerly awaited.

As it was not possible to organise the celebration in Kivu due to the ongoing conflict in the region, many people from Congo decided to come to Rome to participate in the Eucharistic liturgy that will proclaim this martyr blessed on Sunday, 15 June, at 5:30 p.m. in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

The beatification, presided over by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, and concelebrated by Bishop Willy Ngumbi of Goma, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, archbishop of Kinshasa, and other Congolese bishops, will be attended by hundreds of representatives of the Community of Sant'Egidio from Congo and other African countries, such as Benin, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mozambique, Senegal and Togo. Some of them have already arrived in Rome, and thousands of people are expected to gather on Sunday, with delegations coming from Asia and America, as well as Italy and Europe.

Songs have been composed, paintings created and new testimonies collected in a video and podcast produced by the Youth for Peace of Sant'Egidio, available on the website www.santegidio.org along with other information. A book has also been published for the occasion, Il Vangelo della gratuità. Floribert Bwana Chui, giovane martire africano per il XXI secolo (The Gospel of gratuitousness. Floribert Bwana Chui, young African martyr for the 21st century) by Francesco de Palma.

The celebration will be broadcast live on this website and on the Facebook page of Sant'Egidio, as well as on the YouTube channel of Vatican News, Padre Pio TV (channel 145 DT), Telepace (channel 75 DT) and KTO (French).

Journalists, photographers and cameramen who wish to cover the event are requested to register no later than Saturday 14 June at 12 noon via the Holy See Press Office platform https://accreditamenti.salastampa.va/

Media access will be possible from 4.30 p.m. at the main entrance of the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls (quadriportico). A space for photographers and cameramen will be open inside, to the left of the main nave.