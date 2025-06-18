Dying of Hope: prayer in memory of those who lose their lives on the journey to Europe

On Wednesday, June 18th, at 7:00 PM, a prayer titled "Dying of Hope" will be held at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere to remember those who have lost their lives on the journey to Europe.



Organised on the occasion of World Refugee Day, the event is promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, together with Centro Astalli, Caritas Italiana, Fondazione Migrantes, Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, ACLI, Scalabrini International Migration Network, Associazione Papa Giovanni XXIII, and ACSE.



The prayer will be held by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the Pope’s Vicar for Rome.



It will be a moment of reflection, to keep alive the memory of those who sought hope and dignity but found death along migratory routes.

