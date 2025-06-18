Dying of Hope: prayer in memory of those who lost their lives on their journey to Europe

On Wednesday, 18 June , at 7:00 p.m., prayer vigil "Dying of Hope" will be held in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere in memory of those who lost their lives on their journey to Europe.



The initiative, organised on the occasion of World Refugee Day, is promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, together with Centro Astalli, Caritas Italiana, Fondazione Migrantes, Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, ACLI, Scalabrini International Migration Network, Associazione Papa Giovanni XXIII, and ACSE.



The prayer will be presided over by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the Pope’s Vicar for Rome.



It will be an opportunity of reflection, to keep alive the memory of those, who in search of hope and dignity, have instead found death along the migration routes.

Watch the live streaming at www.santegidio.org







