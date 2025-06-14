CLOSE MENU
      "The Gospel of Gratuitousness" a book on the life of Floribert Bwana Chui, by Francesco De Palma. Now available in English. FREE DOWNLOAD

      June 14 2025 - ROME, ITALY

      On the occasion of the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, a new book about his life, "The Gospel of Gratuitousness", has been published.

      The book is published in the series "I libri di Sant'Egidio" by San Paolo editions. The author is Francesco De Palma, who also wrote "Il prezzo di due mani pulite", published in 2015.

      This new book traces the story of this "young African Christian who in the Community of Sant'Egidio chose the path of honesty, service to the poor and peace in a society where corruption crushes the lives of the poor and the young". It also gives an account of what emerged during the beatification process.

      It is available in Italian and English in various formats, and will soon be published in other languages, including French and Swahili.


      ENGLISH

      The Gospel of Gratuitousness is available in electronic format on this website.

      DOWNLOAD 

      e-book  EPUB

      or  PDF

      ITALIAN

      It can be purchased in bookstores or online on the San Paolo editions website

