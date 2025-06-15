Brief biography of Floribert Bwana Chui

The Servant of God Floribert Bwana Chui bin Kositi was born in Goma on 13 June 1981, the son of Deogratias Kositi Bazambala and Gértrude Kamara Ntawiha, the eldest of three brothers, Jean Claude and Tresor. He was baptised on 26 May 1990 in the Parish of the Holy Spirit in Goma, where he also received his first communion the same day and, a year later, on 19 May, he had his confirmation. As a young layman, Floribert stood out for his lively mind and initiative: enrolled at the University of Goma in the Faculty of Law, he was elected leader of the Catholic students. His encounter with the Community of Sant'Egidio in 2001 had a profound impact on Floribert, encouraging him to start a Community with other young people in Goma, animating common prayer and service to the poorest, especially street children at the School of Peace, to whom he devoted himself to feeding, reintegrating into the school system and helping to reunite with their families. In his fidelity to the poor and to the Word of God, he matured in the awareness that he was called to ‘do great things, to make an impact on history, to transform reality.’ The Community of Sant'Egidio nurtured his dream of a peaceful world in which ‘all peoples could sit at the same table’. The testimonies collected reveal the qualities of a young man who believed strongly in the value of words and dialogue. Far from identity politics and nationalism, he was committed to smoothing out disputes and promoting encounters between people of different social and ethnic backgrounds.

After graduating in law in December 2005, he continued his professional training in Kinshasa, and obtained a job as a customs officer in Goma in 2007. Here, the young official, who had ordered the destruction of several loads of foodstuffs dangerous to the people's health, was subjected to corruption attempts and threats by unscrupulous people who wanted to force him to let spoiled products pass through customs.The Servant of God always refused, motivated by his faith in Christ and his love for his brothers and sisters, especially the weakest and most defenceless. ‘As a Christian,’ he said, ‘I cannot allow people's lives to be sacrificed. It is better to die than to accept that money.’ On 7 July 2007, he was kidnapped by unidentified individuals. On the morning of 9 July, his body was found bearing signs of torture and beatings: he was killed during the night between 8 and 9 July in hatred of his faith and the virtues associated with it, charity and justice. He is recognised as an example of fidelity to the Gospel and illuminates our times with his martyrdom.