The Jubilee of Youth, from 28 July to 1 August in Rome. Dates and initiatives to participate with Sant'Egidio

Dear pilgrims,

During the Youth Jubilee that will take place in Rome from 28 July to 3 August, the Community of Sant'Egidio has organised several initiatives to experience moments of prayer, dialogue and friendship together.

All events will take place in Trastevere.

Prayer for Peace

Every month, the Community of Sant'Egidio prays for peace, the names of all the countries and places in the world afflicted by conflict are remembered during the prayer.

The prayer lasts about 30 minutes, and we will try to provide translations in different languages.

Venue: Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere

Dates: 30 July, 31 July and 1 August

Time: at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Meeting with young volunteers

Young volunteers of the Community will share life in the Community and their commitment to the poor and to living the Gospel.

The meeting is set to last approximately 1 hour.

Venue: Ex San Gallicano Hospital, Via di San Gallicano 25a

Dates: Every day from 28 July to 1 August

Sessions: 10:00, 12:00, 16:00, 19:00

Conferences

Some topics will be explored in depth with an expert of the Community.

Venue: Conference hall, Via della Paglia 14b

‘Blessed are the peacemakers’. Is peace possible? 29 July at 11:00

‘I was a stranger and you welcomed me’. 30 July at 5:00 pm

The peripheries of life - Children and the elderly. 31 July at 5:00 pm

The new martyrs and the story of Floribert Bwana Chui. 1 August at 5:00 pm

Event of Encounter and Friendship

Every evening from 30 July to 1 August, in the square in front of the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, we are all looking forward to seeing you for an event open to all, in the spirit of friendship and solidarity!

We look forward to seeing you there!!!!